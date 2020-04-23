This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Paula Rita (Delaney) Stout, 75, passed quietly at her home in Sarasota, FL on April 21, 2020, with her loving husband by her side.

Paula was born on July 17, 1944, in Newport, RI, daughter of the late Paul and Rita (Mulcahy) Delaney. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Robert J. Stout of Sarasota, FL and Newport, RI. Paula and Bob are blessed with three children, Brian R. Stout of Newport, Kate M. LeRoy of Newport, and Christine E. Stout of Middletown, RI. Paula is also survived by her nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Paula grew up as a Fifth warder living on Simmons Street in Newport, attending St. Augustin’s grammar school and was a graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy in Newport, RI. Paula went on to attend Johnson and Wales and later was employed at Raytheon as a secretary.

- Advertisement -

Bob and Paula met in high school and dated during their college years before being married on April 16, 1966. Paula’s first priority was being a mom, and she excelled at it. She treasured her children and embraced being a stay at home mom. She was the mom waiting at the bus stop, she was the mom that made a homemade dinner nightly and she was the mom who tucked her kids in every night. She was a dedicated mother.

Paula and Bob were active at St. Mary’s Church during their time in Newport. Paula was president of the Woman’s Club and ran numerous fairs, dances, and fundraisers during her tenure. In later years, together they ran the pre-cana program for St. Mary’s. Paula and Bob were active in the Worldwide Marriage Encounter program for a number of years and were chairpersons for the program on Aquidneck Island.

In later years Paula and Bob came back to Newport and lived in an in-law apartment with their son Brian and his lovely wife Andrea (Carlisle) Stout. This gave them endless time to spend their summers in Newport watching their children start their own families. If Paula thought she excelled at motherhood, being a grandmother was a joy she embraced with open arms. All her grandchildren knew the love they would receive from their Mamie. During the winter months in Sarasota, Paula taught reading to second graders at the Emma T. Booker Elementary School. She and Bob loved traveling together and spending time with their countless friends. Paula’s smile, love and friendship will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, by visiting www.stjude.org .

To share memories and condolences with the family online, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.