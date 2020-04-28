This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Michael W. Ruggeri, 52, of Middletown, RI, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2020. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Furkes) Ruggeri and father of son Anthony M. Ruggeri.

Michael was born in Providence, RI to Gwendolyn (Francis) Ruggeri of Portsmouth and the late Ralph Ruggeri. He grew up in Portsmouth. Michael enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. For many years he worked as an electrician for Griff Electric.

Michael is survived by his wife Jackie Ruggeri, his son Anthony, his mother Gwendolyn Ruggeri of Portsmouth, and a brother Ralph Ruggeri and his wife, April of Portsmouth, as well as several other family members and uncountable friends. He was loved by all and will be remembered for his humor and ability of making everyone laugh.

Private services will be held on Friday, May 1st with public services to be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.