Mary Elizabeth Iannetta, 82, of Newport, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Dr. Albert H. Iannetta.

Born in Newport on June 16, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary V. (Kelly) Lawton.

She was a graduate of Rogers High School Class of 1954, a graduate of University of Rhode Island 1958 – College of Nursing, and a member of Delta Zeta sorority. Mary was a registered nurse, who worked for the Rhode Island Visiting Nurses Association and at Fatima Hospital.

Mary was a member of the Seaside Garden Club; long time tennis fan who enjoyed playing at the Tennis Hall of Fame and the Rally Point Racquet Club; an avid Mahjong player, a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and a loyal Red Sox fan.

- Advertisement -

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading and going to the beach.

Mary is survived by her longtime companion, John (Whitey) O’Donnell, daughter MaryAnne Lark and son-in-law James Lark, son Albert H. Iannetta, Jr. and daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Barnes) Iannetta; and daughter Laura Iannetta and son-in-law Douglas Fisher; grandchildren Anthony, Alec and Austin Iannetta, Seren and Tristan Lark. Mary will join her grandson Aidan in heaven.

She is predeceased by her brother John P. Lawton.

Mary loved her entire family very much. Mary battled Alzheimer’s with all of the passion she had for life. A special thank you to all the caregivers who cared for her throughout her battle. She is now at peace.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or by visiting www.alz.org.