Marion L. (Silvia) Reynolds, 91, of Newport, passed away at home on April 6, 2020.

She was the wife of the late John A. Reynolds Sr.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Earnest and Minnie (Clark) Silvia.

Marion was an avid bowler and enjoyed BINGO. She loved spending time with her family and friends and loved any type of seafood. She enjoyed her daily walks through the city of Newport, watching the cruise ships come in and seeing all the people pass by and visit the city she loved, was born in and lived until her last days.

Marion leaves her children Cheryl Reynolds and her husband Brian of Portsmouth and John A. Reynolds Jr. and his wife Sharon of Portsmouth. She is also survived by her two grandsons Jason and Peter Reynolds, her three great-granddaughters, Samantha, Zoey and Jasmine, and leaves her dearest friend, Jacque Gorman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John A. Reynolds Sr., her parents, Earnest and Minnie Silvia, her brothers, Edmond Silvia, John Silvia, Harry Silvia, Earnest Silvia, and Bill Silvia, and her sisters Ruth Doval, Dorothy Pulice, and Helen Francis.

Funeral Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marion’s name to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care or The Potter League for Animals.

Online condolences are available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com