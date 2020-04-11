The following originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Margaret M. Ahearn, 87, of Longmeadow, MA passed away on April 8, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1932 in Newport RI to the late Timothy Sullivan and Julia (Lynch) Sullivan. She grew up in Newport attending St. Catherine’s Academy and graduating from the Elms College in Chicopee, MA. She taught second grade for over 30 years at the Juniper Park Elementary School in Westfield retiring in 1994. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Michael, in 2005 and sisters Patricia and Eileen Carter. She leaves her brothers-in-law Mike Towey and Skip Carter, nephews Tim Towey and Tim Carter and niece Jill Towey Gallagher and her children Max and Kelly. She also leaves cousins Eileen Regoli and Jack Sullivan and many relatives here and in Ireland. She leaves her loving sons, Kevin (Mary-Gayle) and Michael (Jessica) and grandchildren, Meghan, Shane and Mariel Ahearn.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at JGS Lifecare for the many years of compassionate and respectful care Margaret received.

Funeral services are private with a memorial service planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.alz.org.