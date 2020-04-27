This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Manfred “Fred” Josef Muenter of Wakefield, RI passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 88. After a period of declining health, he entered into eternal rest peacefully surrounded by family.

Fred was born in Duisburg, Germany on April 27, 1931. The third of four children, he immigrated to America at the age of 21, where he proudly served as a corporal in the United States Army, stationed in Alaska. While in the Army, he was a jack of all trades from ski instructor to barber.

While living in New York City, he met and fell in love with his beloved “Dottie,” the former Dorothea Lindemann, a nurse. The two married on April 11, 1959, thus celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary shortly before Fred’s passing.

The couple made their life in Danbury, Connecticut until 1995, when Fred retired from the plastics industry following a successful sales and marketing career. Both passionate golfers, he and Dottie relocated to Port Charlotte, Florida to take advantage of the warmer climate and the fantastic golf courses. A true sports enthusiast, soccer and tennis were among some of his other favorites to both play and watch. He also thoroughly enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends in Europe whenever he had the chance. Not surprisingly, he was happiest when his “Little Schatzie” Grace came to visit from Newport, Rhode Island. Fred was especially proud to spend the last few years in Rhode Island, closer to his “Little Schatzie” (Sweetheart) Grace, Kendra, and Mark, whom he adored so deeply.

In addition to his wife Dottie of Wakefield, RI, son Mark, daughter-in-law Kendra, and precious granddaughter Grace of Newport, RI, Fred is survived by his sister (Marion), brother (Horst), and three nieces (Katrin, Anja, and Ulrike), all of Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents (Alfred and Maria Münter), a younger sister (Kathe), two additional nieces (Petra and Anke), and a Father-In-Law and Mother-In-Law (Bernhard and Elizabeth Lindemann).

Fred represented many things to many people, among them a cherished brother, husband, father, and “Opa”. His inspiring presence and genuine love for his family and friends will live on forever in the hearts and memories of the many individuals whose lives he touched.

Funeral services are private and will be held at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Manfred J. Muenter’s memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02908.

Arrangements are by the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. To share memories and condolences with the family online, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.