Lillian R. (Addison) Morais, 80, of Middletown died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the St. Clare Home, Newport. She was the wife of the late Albert Morais.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Nellie (Burton) Addison.

Mrs. Morais was a 1958 graduate of Rogers High School the first new high school class. She worked at Raytheon as a quality control inspector for 43 years. Mrs. Morais was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, the Sea-Side Red Hatters Red Hat Society, the Bunco Group, a fan of the Patriots and Red Sox and was a devoted grandmother.

She is survived by her sister, Beryl Yeomans of Newport, RI, her brother Roland Addison of Middletown, RI, and eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

She was the mother of the late Keith Upshur and the sister of the late Nathaniel Addison, and the grandmother of the late Eddie Jarrabet.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Church in Newport.