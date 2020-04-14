The following obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Laura Toppa, age 96, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on April 12, 2020.

Laura was born in Newport, RI to the late Marian and Aldina (DeCosta) Vieira. Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Toppa.

Laura retired from Raytheon. She loved to cook for her family and friends. Always willing to help others out. She was a member of Newport Elks Lodge 104 and VFW.

Laura is survived by her children, Augustus Bucci, Robert & his wife Elaine Bucci, Rosemary Bucci, and Leonard Bucci, and her grandchildren Whitney, AJ & his wife Kelly Bucci, Augustus Bucci Jr., Karen (Bucci) Owens, Michael Bucci, Laura & her husband Joseph Malley and her beloved niece, Nancy Raposo. She also leaves 14 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Laura Toppa will be laid to rest at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, RI. Calling hours are omitted and burial will be private.

The family and friends of Mrs. Toppa are mourning her passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book.