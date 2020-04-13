This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Kathleen Reilly, age 80, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on April 10, 2020.

Kathy was born in Newport, RI to William and Alice (Nicholson) Coffey. Kathleen married James E. Reilly of Fort Myers on January 12, 1961, in Long Island, NY.

After graduating from Rogers High School in Newport, Kathy attended the University of Rhode

Island. She met the love of her life, Jim Reilly while both were working at the White Horse

Tavern in Newport and married shortly into their courtship. In 1978, a job opportunity for Jim presented itself with a move to Florida. They loved the life they built in Florida and embraced their free time playing golf and traveling together.

Kathy enjoyed a rewarding career in the hospitality industry and retired as Inn Keeper at Song of the Sea on Sanibel Island, FL. Through her many years working as a restaurant manager, she was passionate about teaching the young staff proper table service and etiquette. She enjoyed the many people she mentored throughout her career. Many became life-long friends. She loved golf and gardening and was always the happiest on the golf course or tending to her garden. Her grandchildren were her greatest loves, and they will dearly miss her love and devotion.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Donandrea (Reilly) Stemle and her husband Duane of Fort Myers, FL, Charles Reilly and his wife Kathy Reilly of Yuba City, CA, her siblings, Neill Coffey of Middletown, Norman Coffey of Fort Myers, FL, and Deborah (Coffey) Rywelski of N. Charleston, SC, her grandchildren, Meghan, Charles, Natalie, Duane, and John.

She was preceded in death by her husband James E. Reilly, her parents, William and Alice Coffey, her grandparents John and Louisa (Barker) Nicholson, her beloved aunt Natalie Nicholson, and her brother, John Coffey.

The family and friends of Mrs. Reilly are mourning her passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/kathleen-reilly/. A celebration of her life will take place when it is healthy and safe for everyone. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy’s name may be made to the Alzheimers Association of America

Kathleen will be laid to rest at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, Rhode Island along side her husband James.