June C. Gesner, 84, passed away on April 18, 2020 in Virginia. She was born in New Bedford to Edwin and Mabel (Simpson) Howes. She lived in Tiverton, RI for over 42 years. She retired from managing insurance offices in Fall River, MA. and as a Weight Watchers instructor there. Mrs. Gesner moved to Hayes, Virginia to be with family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Gesner II; she is survived by her daughter, Carolyn G. Teclaw, husband Charles, of Gloucester Point, VA; a son, Thomas Gesner III, wife Marianne of Dedham, MA; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves many loved nieces, nephews, and dear friends, who brightened her days over her long lifetime.

A private interment service will take place in Pocasset Hill Cemetery in Tiverton RI. A Memorial Service will be held at later date.