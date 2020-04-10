The following obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Gloria (Colaneri) Meade died peacefully on April 5th, at the age of 95. She was the daughter of Ralph and Angela (DiLizia) Colaneri. She grew up in Hartford, CT where she graduated from Bulkeley High School and attended the Hartford School of Music. While there, she studied with Ivan Velikanoff and performed as Mamma Lucia in Cavalleria Rusticana in their Music Workshop production. She started her life insurance career in the Actuarial Department of the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Co. She was very active in the Insurance Club’s Entertainment Bureau, and also served in many capacities, including President. For the last 20 years of her career she worked at Underwriter’s Service Agency, retiring as a Vice-President. After her retirement she married Everard P. Meade, Jr., and moved to Massachusetts. Gloria enjoyed finding unique gifts for family and friends, trips to NYC to see Broadway shows, and traveling to Europe and bringing back tales of adventure and souvenirs to share. Upon her husband’s death, she moved to the family home in Middletown, RI, where she lived for the last few years of her life.

She leaves a stepson and his wife, Jeffrey L. and Phyllis Meade, and their children, Christopher A. Meade and Elizabeth P. Warren, her husband, Zachary and their two children. She was very devoted to her sister, Elvia C. Strom, her nieces and nephews, Marlene Strom and Mark Weber, Daniel and Michelle Strom, Cheryl Strom-Lindquist and Gary Lindquist, Henry Strom, Heidi Strom, and Jeffrey and Jenny Strom, her 17 grand-nieces and -nephews, and her one great grandnephew. She also leaves three special friends, Alicia Williams, Michele Manning, and Thomas Rocco, MD.

There are no calling hours and burial is private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 16 Greenwood St., Hartford, CT, 06016, or to a charity of your choice.