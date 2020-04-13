This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

George A. Thurston Jr., 85, passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020. Born February 23, 1935 in Newport, RI, he was the son of George Almy Thurston and Nina Rogers Thurston.

He graduated from Rogers High School in 1954 then served in the United States Marine Corps. Upon completion of his enlistment, he attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, earning his Associate’s Degree in Forestry. Employed by the US Forest Service he excelled in his work on the Ochoco National Forest in Oregon. Returning to Rhode Island he transferred to the Dept. of the Navy as a structural firefighter until his retirement in 1987.

George was the owner of the Almy-Thurston Tree Farm on Union Street in Portsmouth where he grew Christmas Trees and blueberries. Ever the conservationist George was most proud to partner with the Aquidneck Land Trust, keeping the farm as open space in perpetuity.

George leaves behind his beloved wife Siobhán, and children: Jonathan Thurston of Jamestown, Cory Lallo of Middletown, Sarah Nekrasz, Anthony Merenda, and Laura Thurston all of Portsmouth. He leaves behind six grandchildren and one great grand-daughter. A very special thank you to the units at Charlton Memorial Hospital who provided extraordinary care.

George’s charm, compassion, quick wit, and humor will be missed by all who were privileged to know him. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church when we are all able to congregate as a community. George loved his four legged buddies and asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Potter League for Animals or the Bristol Animal Shelter.