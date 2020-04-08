Florence T. Aguiar, age 87, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Wakefield, RI. She was the wife of the late Bento Aguiar.



Florence was born in Middletown, RI to Manuel and Francelina (Faustino) Cadima.



Florence lived in Newport when she married Bento and began her career at General Electric in Newport. She later became a private duty nurses aid for a nursing home in Newport. After moving to Portsmouth, she began her career as a dental office assistance until she retired. She loved to travel with the Royal Travelers Club and the Portsmouth Senior Center. She volunteered at the Portsmouth Senior Center for many years, helping serve meals and serving on their Board.



Florence is survived by three children, Darlene Wood of Wakefield, RI; Thomas Aguiar of Danielson, CT; and Bryan Aguiar of Lowell, AR. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bento Aguiar, her brother, Manual Cadima, and sister, Leona Cadima.



Funeral services will be private, burial will be at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, RI.



Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.