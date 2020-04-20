This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Marie Arend announces her passing on April 19, 2020. Dot was born on September 23, 1924, to Helen M. and Antone R. Alvernas in Newport, Rhode Island. She joined an older sister, Mary Ellen (Smith). Another sister followed, Helen (Laranjo, deceased) and a brother, Joseph (deceased). After graduating from Newport schools, Dot worked for the Newport Telephone Company until she married Navy Lt. Commander Richard S. Arend.

Dot and Richard had three children: Barbara (Russo), Clinton, and Dietra (Medeiros). She felt fortunate to have the opportunity to live in several different places, including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Westlake, Ohio; Hopewell Junction, New York; Amagansett, New York; and Merritt Island, Florida. Living in Miraflores, Peru, was a most memorable experience. After returning to make her home in Middletown, Dot went to work as a linotype operator for the Newport Daily News on Thames Street. She went on to work in computer production at the Providence Journal until her retirement in 1991.

Dot loved to do many things, including playing bridge, dominoes, making jigsaw puzzles, boating, and gardening to name a few. She was a member of the Middletown Garden Club, the Newport Yacht Club, and the Middletown Bridge Club. She was also a talented painter and especially enjoyed oil painting. She also loved hosting holiday parties and baking her signature blueberry pie. Most of all, Dot was generous and loved to spoil those around her, especially her grandchildren Brendon and Ryan Russo, Mia and Darren Medeiros, and her great-grandchildren. Dot delighted in her great-grandchildren Breelyn and Pilot Russo and Wesley and Sylvie Corey.

The Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was Dot’s home for the past several years. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff for all of their caring, compassion, and support.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Village House Activity Fund, 70 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

Funeral arrangements are by the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances, there will be no wake and the funeral will be private. Please feel free, however, to share your memories and condolences in the online guest book at www.oneillhayes.com.