This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

David Willburn, 60, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2020.

David was born November 28, 1959, in El Paso, TX to Glynn Willburn and Beverly Coleman. David was married to Mary Anne (Seward) Willburn of Middletown, Rhode Island.

David served as a Radioman/ET for 30 years in the U.S. Navy until his retirement in 2009. He was stationed in Groton, Connecticut for his career and served on the USS Scamp SS-277, USS Gato SSN-615 and the USS Miami SSN-755. David became a Chief while on the USS Miami. After an illness in 2018 David was humbled to read stories and well wishes from his shipmates. He learned how important he was to so many and it warmed his heart. He later worked in the DOD industry working for TeleCommunication Inc., ASFT and ISquared Systems.

David enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved listening to music and comedians. David was often found in his garage tinkering away on pretty much anything,mostly cars, as many of his friends and can attest.

David is survived by his wife Mary Anne, and his daughters, Shannon Willburn of Mystic, CT, and Stephanie Forbes and her husband David of North Stonington, CT; his son Daniel Smith of Groton, CT, and his stepsons, Marshall Kaempf and Travis Kaempf of Middletown, RI. He is also survived by his step-brother, Rory Baker and step-sister, Chara Baker Batchelor as well has his grandchildren Abby, MyKenzie and Landon Forbes; and Kaylee and Jacob Smith. He is also survived by his mother Beverly and stepfather Thomas Baker of Texas, his brother Darrell and his wife Kathy Willburn and sister Donna Lackey of Georgia; niece Jessica Lackey, nephews William Banks and Joseph Lackey as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. He is predeceased by his father, Glynn Willburn and his daughter, Maryann Willburn.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 11:00. This service will be live-streamed at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituaries/DavidWillburn.

Burial will be private, at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI