This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Barbara Cloutier, age 86, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Warren Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Barbara was born in Fall River, MA to John and Dorothy Gray. Barbara married Ronald Cloutier of Fall River, MA in 1972 at a private ceremony in New Hampshire. Barbara worked as a cosmetologist for many years and worked for Raytheon Technologies in Portsmouth before retiring. She enjoyed her family and having them over for family Sunday dinners. She was a very involved grandmother (Nana) with both her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very passionate about everything she did. She helped anyone who needed it and was very much a nurturer. She was an animal lover and had several dogs throughout her many years of life.

Barbara is survived by her sisters, Donna Travis of Springfield, MA, and Thelma Guay and husband Norman Guay of Clearwater, FL, her granddaughters, Jodie Levasseur and husband Jeffrey Levasseur of Westport, MA, and Hilarie Baron of Gold Canyon, AZ, her great-grandchildren Dylan Mello of Gold Canyon, AZ, Carisa Northrup and Sara Northrup of Westport, MA and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Cloutier, her parents, John Gray and Dorothy Gray, her sons Gary W. Medeiros and Clifford Medeiros and her brother Kenneth John Gray.

The family and friends of Mrs. Cloutier are mourning her passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/barbara-cloutier/. Memorial services for Barbara will take place when it is healthy and safe for everyone.

The family asks that instead of flowers to please make any donations to Warren Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Barbara’s name.