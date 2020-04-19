This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Ann Glynn, 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on April 17, 2020.

Ann was born in Newport, RI to Jason and Elizabeth(Kain) Craft. Ann married Richard (Dick) Glynn on August 3, 1955, at St. Mary’s Church in Newport.

After graduating from St. Catherine’s in Newport, Ann worked at JJ Newberry’s, where she met the love of her life, Dick. They married shortly into their courtship, before Dick joined the US Air Force. She traveled with him to several bases, eventually coming back to Newport where they raised their family.

Ann dedicated her life to her nine children, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, who were her greatest loves, and they will dearly miss her love and devotion.

Ann is survived by her children; Debra Glynn, Richard Glynn, Mickey Jemo and her husband Steve, Peter Glynn and his wife Elizabeth, Dawn Roubidoux and Jolene Glynn, all of Middletown, David Glynn of Hallettsville, TX, Sean Glynn and his wife Karen, of Fairview Heights, Il, and Terri Higgins, of Newport. She leaves her siblings; William Craft and Margaret O’Neill, of Newport, and Thomas Craft, of Fall River, MA. She also leaves many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, who brightened her days over her long lifetime.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her parents, Jason and Elizabeth Craft, her sister Irene Donahue, her brother Jason Craft, son-in-law Duane Higgins and her grandson, Stephen Jemo Jr.

The family and friends of Ann are mourning her passing. The current environment has prevented them from recieving guests, as they would prefer, so we encourage everyone to reach out to her family and show your love and support. Please call, or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a fond memory of Ann on her digital guest book, available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com. a celebration of her life will take place when it is healthy and safe for everyone. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Visiting Nurse Home and Hopsice of Newport County 1184 East Main Road in Portsmouth, RI or to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Food Pantry, 20 Marcus Wheaton Boulevard Newport, RI 02840.

Ann will be laid to rest at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown, RI, next to her husband Dick.