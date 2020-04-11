This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Alberto F. Orosco Sr, 77 of Newport, RI passed away on April 2, 2020. Alberto was born in Morvant, Trinidad on September 28, 1942 to the late Perfecto and Eileen Orosco, and preceded by brothers Michael, Bertram and his sister Grace. He immigrated to the United States in the 1960s and served in combat in the First Calvary (Army) during the Vietnam War, as a highly regarded helicopter door gunner, where he received numerous medals and accolades for striking important strategic targets. He was also a proven boxer in the military and an avid fan of boxing. He also served as a proud member of the Rhode Island National Guard.

After his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to the United States and worked as a longstanding heavy equipment operator, most notably as a crane operator at the original Newport Shipyard. He remained a pillar of the community for many years, and his work and legacy can be seen throughout the Newport landscape, including among many, the renovation of “Forty Steps”.

He had a strong and rugged exterior with a very warm and kind heart. He shaped many young lives in his volunteer work as a little league coach, where he would often recruit the physically impaired, in his commitment to serving a higher cause. Of note, when he volunteered to coach, he did not know anything about baseball coming from Trinidad, where soccer was emphasized. He spent numerous late nights reading up on the game of baseball to teach young kids, many who came from disadvantaged homes.

He loved to get together with family and friends for good food, music (soca) and laughter, where he would proudly demonstrate his Trinidadian dance (limbo) and culinary skills, most notably curry goat and rice. He had a quick smile with a hearty laugh, and loved a good conversation about good food, particularly Trinidadian food, and to a lesser degree New England food. He was great at small talk and made people feel comfortable and welcome inside and outside of his home. Among his family and friends, he was unofficially known as the “Mayor of Newport”.

Alberto and Geraldine proudly shared their golden 50th wedding anniversary on December 21, 2018 in front of their dearest family and friends for a special and joyous occasion. Alberto is survived by his wife Geraldine, and sons Steve, Alberto Jr, Pedro and Perfecto. He is also survived by his brother Joseph of Trinidad and his sister Charlyne of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be private. In the coming months, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, by visiting www.dav.org.

