Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All job opportunities are located within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.

  1. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Delivery Driver
  2. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
  3. BankNewport – Universal Banker – Newport
  4. Becket Family of Services – Shared Living Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year TAX FREE!!…
  5. Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
  6. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Receiving Asset Protection (BDAP) Job
  7. Charlestowne Hotels – Food & Beverage Barista
  8. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Residential Counselor- CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM
  9. City Personnel – Bookkeeper
  10. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  11. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  12. D&D Enterprises – Landscape Laborer
  13. D’angelos Sandwich Shop – Cashier/Customer Service/Grill Master
  14. East Bay Community Action Program – Family Advocate, Head Start (EBCAP0704)
  15. Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer -#1054
  16. Excite Health Partners – Cerner Analyst
  17. FabNewport – AmeriCorps Member
  18. Fathom Resources – Scientific Diver
  19. First National Title & Escrow – Real Estate Paralegal – Pre Closer
  20. Flat Waves Food Shack – Customer Service
  21. Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
  22. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
  23. JSC Management Group – Guest Service Expert
  24. KMS Solutions – Contracts Manager
  25. Living Innovations – Shared Living Providers Are Essential! Make A Difference From Home
  26. Lyman-Morse – Yacht Broker
  27. Magellan Health – Clinical Pharmacy Intern
  28. Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Agent
  29. Mama Leones – Drivers & Cashiers Needed-Newport RI
  30. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  31. Ocean State Laundry – Laundromat Attendant
  32. Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
  33. Purvis Systems – Management Analyst
  34. RITBA – Seasonal Landscape Employees
  35. Rite Solutions – Telephone Database Administrator
  36. Roedel Companies – Copy Of Front Desk Associate- Chalet Navy
  37. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  38. Safe Harbor Marina – Yard Hand
  39. Santander Bank – Universal Operations Specialist, Newport, RI
  40. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  41. Servpro – Servpro General Manager
  42. Shaws – Retail Clerk
  43. SJS Executives – Shipping/Receiving Clerk
  44. Starbucks – Barista
  45. Systems Resources Management – Financial Analyst
  46. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  47. The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate
  48. US Department of the Navy – LIBRARY TECHNICIAN
  49. Ushers Cove Management – Private Chef
  50. Wyndham Newport – Part Time Night Auditor
  51. Unknown –  Graphic Designer for Sales and Marketing Agency 
  52. Unknown – Personal Care Aide (PCA) Fogarty Center / Options Cheryl S
  53. Unknown – Seeking motivated journeyman electrician 
  54. Unknown – Experienced Carpenter 
  55. Unknown – Marine Plumbing Technician 

