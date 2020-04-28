Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All job opportunities are located within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted within the last seven days.
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Delivery Driver
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
- BankNewport – Universal Banker – Newport
- Becket Family of Services – Shared Living Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year TAX FREE!!…
- Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Receiving Asset Protection (BDAP) Job
- Charlestowne Hotels – Food & Beverage Barista
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Residential Counselor- CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM
- City Personnel – Bookkeeper
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- D&D Enterprises – Landscape Laborer
- D’angelos Sandwich Shop – Cashier/Customer Service/Grill Master
- East Bay Community Action Program – Family Advocate, Head Start (EBCAP0704)
- Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer -#1054
- Excite Health Partners – Cerner Analyst
- FabNewport – AmeriCorps Member
- Fathom Resources – Scientific Diver
- First National Title & Escrow – Real Estate Paralegal – Pre Closer
- Flat Waves Food Shack – Customer Service
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- JSC Management Group – Guest Service Expert
- KMS Solutions – Contracts Manager
- Living Innovations – Shared Living Providers Are Essential! Make A Difference From Home
- Lyman-Morse – Yacht Broker
- Magellan Health – Clinical Pharmacy Intern
- Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Agent
- Mama Leones – Drivers & Cashiers Needed-Newport RI
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- Ocean State Laundry – Laundromat Attendant
- Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
- Purvis Systems – Management Analyst
- RITBA – Seasonal Landscape Employees
- Rite Solutions – Telephone Database Administrator
- Roedel Companies – Copy Of Front Desk Associate- Chalet Navy
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
- Safe Harbor Marina – Yard Hand
- Santander Bank – Universal Operations Specialist, Newport, RI
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Servpro – Servpro General Manager
- Shaws – Retail Clerk
- SJS Executives – Shipping/Receiving Clerk
- Starbucks – Barista
- Systems Resources Management – Financial Analyst
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate
- US Department of the Navy – LIBRARY TECHNICIAN
- Ushers Cove Management – Private Chef
- Wyndham Newport – Part Time Night Auditor
- Unknown – Graphic Designer for Sales and Marketing Agency
- Unknown – Personal Care Aide (PCA) Fogarty Center / Options Cheryl S
- Unknown – Seeking motivated journeyman electrician
- Unknown – Experienced Carpenter
- Unknown – Marine Plumbing Technician
