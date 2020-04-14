Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at what businesses are hiring right now in and around Newport.

All jobs are have been listed as open in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 7-Eleven – Store Employee
  2. Advance America – 4220 – Assistant Manager
  3. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  4. Anli Spa – Online Customer Service Representative
  5. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician
  6. BBC Consulting – Business Development Representative
  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Receiving Clerk Job
  8. BoatShow.us – Digital Marketing Manager – Boating
  9. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  10. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  11. Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
  12. Culmen International – Financial Technician – DOD Programs
  13. CyberCoders – Project Manager/Scrum Master
  14. East Bay Community Action Program – Health Services Manager, Head Start
  15. Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Associate – #1104
  16. Flat Waves Food Shack – Kitchen Crew Member
  17. Fogarty Center – Personal Care Aide (PCA)
  18. Grand Islander Center – Receptionist (Part Time)
  19. Gurneys Inn Resort & Spa – Busser/Food Runner
  20. Homewood Suites by HIlton Middletown – Night Auditor (Part Time)
  21. Hunter Douglas – Independent Installer – HDIS
  22. ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4128)
  23. Jobot – Associate Attorney
  24. Kaleidoscope Family Solutions – Community Support Worker
  25. KMS Solutions – Fleet Support Cyber Security Specialist
  26. KVH Industries – Technical Writing Intern
  27. Libby Kirwin Real Estate – Real Estate Agent
  28. Lifespan – Pharmacy Tech
  29. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional
  30. Marvel & Associates – Associate, International Forensic Accounting Services
  31. MIKEL – ILS TDA Support
  32. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Anticipated Census Coordinator
  33. Provencal Bakery – Artisan Bread Baker/Manager
  34. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  35. RP Marzilli – Landscape Construction Foreman
  36. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  37. Serco North America – Engineering Technician I
  38. Servpro of Newport and Bristol Counties – Servpro-Production Technician
  39. Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
  40. Spouting Rock Beach Association – Food and Beverage Attendant (Seasonal)
  41. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  42. The InStore Group – Merchandiser
  43. Town of Middletown – Assistant Building Inspector
  44. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  45. US Army & Army Reserve – CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALIST
  46. US Department of the Navy – Mail Clerk (Office Automation)
  47. Vanquish Worldwide – Logistics Manager/ Project Manager
  48. Unknown – Deckhand Wanted
  49. Unknown – Carpenter & Carpenter helper
  50. Unknown – Servers, bussers and banquet staff needed at Yacht Club-Summer 2020

  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR