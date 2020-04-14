Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at what businesses are hiring right now in and around Newport.
All jobs are have been listed as open in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 7-Eleven – Store Employee
- Advance America – 4220 – Assistant Manager
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Anli Spa – Online Customer Service Representative
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician
- BBC Consulting – Business Development Representative
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Receiving Clerk Job
- BoatShow.us – Digital Marketing Manager – Boating
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
- Culmen International – Financial Technician – DOD Programs
- CyberCoders – Project Manager/Scrum Master
- East Bay Community Action Program – Health Services Manager, Head Start
- Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Associate – #1104
- Flat Waves Food Shack – Kitchen Crew Member
- Fogarty Center – Personal Care Aide (PCA)
- Grand Islander Center – Receptionist (Part Time)
- Gurneys Inn Resort & Spa – Busser/Food Runner
- Homewood Suites by HIlton Middletown – Night Auditor (Part Time)
- Hunter Douglas – Independent Installer – HDIS
- ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4128)
- Jobot – Associate Attorney
- Kaleidoscope Family Solutions – Community Support Worker
- KMS Solutions – Fleet Support Cyber Security Specialist
- KVH Industries – Technical Writing Intern
- Libby Kirwin Real Estate – Real Estate Agent
- Lifespan – Pharmacy Tech
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional
- Marvel & Associates – Associate, International Forensic Accounting Services
- MIKEL – ILS TDA Support
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Anticipated Census Coordinator
- Provencal Bakery – Artisan Bread Baker/Manager
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
- RP Marzilli – Landscape Construction Foreman
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Serco North America – Engineering Technician I
- Servpro of Newport and Bristol Counties – Servpro-Production Technician
- Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
- Spouting Rock Beach Association – Food and Beverage Attendant (Seasonal)
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- The InStore Group – Merchandiser
- Town of Middletown – Assistant Building Inspector
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- US Army & Army Reserve – CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALIST
- US Department of the Navy – Mail Clerk (Office Automation)
- Vanquish Worldwide – Logistics Manager/ Project Manager
- Unknown – Deckhand Wanted
- Unknown – Carpenter & Carpenter helper
- Unknown – Servers, bussers and banquet staff needed at Yacht Club-Summer 2020