Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at what businesses are hiring right now in and around Newport.

Before we get started with the job opportunities, a reminder about EmployRI;

  • On April 16th, Governor Raimondo made an announcement regarding EmployRI. The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future and Commerce have re-launched a state job-seeking platform to help connect Rhode Islanders with nearly 2,000 open jobs. Many of the jobs posted are frontline positions in the fight against COVID-19. Jobseekers can visit www.EmployRI.org to find jobs as well as other important resources including information on unemployment insurance, resume tips and other COVID-19 updates.
  • Employers looking to hire quickly can post jobs on EmployRI for free and dedicated specialists at SkillsRI will facilitate matches with qualified candidates. 

Job Opportunities

All job opportunities are located within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/shared in the last seven days.

  1. Acosta – Retail Service Merchandiser
  2. Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Fine Gardeners, Mowers and Crew Members Wanted
  3. BankNewport – Universal Banker – Middletown
  4. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Seasonal Member Service Supervisor (MSS) Job
  5. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  6. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Assistant Manager
  7. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  8. CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
  9. Dunkin’ – Crew Members
  10. EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Early Head Start (EBCAP0534)
  11. Embrace Home Loans – Quality Control Audit Specialist
  12. Gill Irrigation – Irrigation Technician
  13. IntellecTechs – ID Card Specialist, Full Time
  14. Jobot – Associate Attorney
  15. L3 Harris Technologies – Field Service Technician
  16. Main Street Hospitality – House Person
  17. Navy Exchange Service Command – MICRO MARKET ASSOCIATE
  18. Netsimco – Ops Specialist
  19. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  20. Newport Mental Health – Team Leader, Clinical Services – Sign-on bonus available!
  21. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Insurance Coordinator
  22. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  23. SAIC – Intern
  24. Santander Holdings – Part Time Teller, Middletown, RI
  25. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  26. Serco North America – Material Coordinator
  27. Servpro – Servpro Project Manager
  28. SJS Executives – Motor Vehicle Operator
  29. Skills for Rhode Island’s Future – Direct Support Professional – James L. Maher Center
  30. Sourcepoint Mortagage – Processing Support Associate
  31. St. Michael’s Country Day School – Technology Department Internships
  32. Starbucks – Barista
  33. The John Clarke Retirement Center – Human Resources/Payroll Manager
  34. The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate
  35. Tital Consulting – Superintendent/Project Manager
  36. US Department Of The Navy – SUPERVISORY PHYSCIAL SECURITY SPECIALIST (ANTI-TERROISM
  37. Your Truly Media – Wedding Videographer – Freelance
  38. Unknown – Marine Plumbing Technician
  39. Unknown – Fine Gardeners, Mowers, and Crew Members Wanted 
  40. Unknown – Carpenter & Carpenter helper 
  41. Unknown – Assistant Property Manager Needed 
  42. Unknown – Pizza Delivery Drivers Needed 
  43. Unknown – Established Newport Restaurant Hiring Server/ Counter Help 

  

