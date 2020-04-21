Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at what businesses are hiring right now in and around Newport.

Before we get started with the job opportunities, a reminder about EmployRI;

On April 16th, Governor Raimondo made an announcement regarding EmployRI. The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future and Commerce have re-launched a state job-seeking platform to help connect Rhode Islanders with nearly 2,000 open jobs. Many of the jobs posted are frontline positions in the fight against COVID-19. Jobseekers can visit www.EmployRI.org to find jobs as well as other important resources including information on unemployment insurance, resume tips and other COVID-19 updates.

Employers looking to hire quickly can post jobs on EmployRI for free and dedicated specialists at SkillsRI will facilitate matches with qualified candidates.

Job Opportunities

All job opportunities are located within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/shared in the last seven days.