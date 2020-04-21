Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at what businesses are hiring right now in and around Newport.
Before we get started with the job opportunities, a reminder about EmployRI;
- On April 16th, Governor Raimondo made an announcement regarding EmployRI. The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future and Commerce have re-launched a state job-seeking platform to help connect Rhode Islanders with nearly 2,000 open jobs. Many of the jobs posted are frontline positions in the fight against COVID-19. Jobseekers can visit www.EmployRI.org to find jobs as well as other important resources including information on unemployment insurance, resume tips and other COVID-19 updates.
- Employers looking to hire quickly can post jobs on EmployRI for free and dedicated specialists at SkillsRI will facilitate matches with qualified candidates.
Job Opportunities
All job opportunities are located within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/shared in the last seven days.
- Acosta – Retail Service Merchandiser
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Fine Gardeners, Mowers and Crew Members Wanted
- BankNewport – Universal Banker – Middletown
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Seasonal Member Service Supervisor (MSS) Job
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Assistant Manager
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
- Dunkin’ – Crew Members
- EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Early Head Start (EBCAP0534)
- Embrace Home Loans – Quality Control Audit Specialist
- Gill Irrigation – Irrigation Technician
- IntellecTechs – ID Card Specialist, Full Time
- Jobot – Associate Attorney
- L3 Harris Technologies – Field Service Technician
- Main Street Hospitality – House Person
- Navy Exchange Service Command – MICRO MARKET ASSOCIATE
- Netsimco – Ops Specialist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Mental Health – Team Leader, Clinical Services – Sign-on bonus available!
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Insurance Coordinator
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
- SAIC – Intern
- Santander Holdings – Part Time Teller, Middletown, RI
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Serco North America – Material Coordinator
- Servpro – Servpro Project Manager
- SJS Executives – Motor Vehicle Operator
- Skills for Rhode Island’s Future – Direct Support Professional – James L. Maher Center
- Sourcepoint Mortagage – Processing Support Associate
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Technology Department Internships
- Starbucks – Barista
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – Human Resources/Payroll Manager
- The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate
- Tital Consulting – Superintendent/Project Manager
- US Department Of The Navy – SUPERVISORY PHYSCIAL SECURITY SPECIALIST (ANTI-TERROISM
- Your Truly Media – Wedding Videographer – Freelance
- Unknown – Marine Plumbing Technician
- Unknown – Fine Gardeners, Mowers, and Crew Members Wanted
- Unknown – Carpenter & Carpenter helper
- Unknown – Assistant Property Manager Needed
- Unknown – Pizza Delivery Drivers Needed
- Unknown – Established Newport Restaurant Hiring Server/ Counter Help