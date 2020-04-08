Are you looking for a new job, gig, or career? Well, we may be able to help. There are more than forty businesses hiring in and around Newport right now.
All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
- AT&T – IT Service Delivery Rep, Junior (Government)
- Balfour Beatty Communities – Residential Maintenance Technician
- Brewer Street Boatworks is hiring a boat detailer. Skills to include wash, wax, compound fiberglass surfaces. April 15-July 15. Mon-Fri 7-3:30 $15-20 per hour. contact skip@bsbw.com or call 401-847-0321
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- CW Rersources – Temporary positions available – Newport Landscaping, RI
- Cybercoders- Project Manager/Scrum Master
- Embrace Home Loans – Direct Loan Officer Position
- Fathom Resources – DIVING FIELD TECHNICIAN
- Flat Waves Food Shack – Kitchen Crew Member
- Furry Fellas Pet Services – Newport RI Pet Sitter
- Frontier Technology – Administrative Assistant – Active Clearance Required
- Grand Islander Center –Temporary Center Helper (Full Time – Temporary)
- Gurneys Inn Resort & Spa – Busser/Food Runner
- Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Environmental Services
- ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4128)
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Key Account Coordinator
- Langway Toyota of Newport- Part Time Receptionist
- Magellan Health – Customer Care Associate
- McCollough Yachts – Office Manager
- NES Solutions –Unarmed Security Officer
- Provencal Bakery – Artisan Bread Baker/Manager
- Rite-Solutions- Program Analyst
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
- Salve Regina University – Learning Management Systems Specialist – Salve Regina Univer…
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Servpro of Newport and Bristol Counties – Office Administrator
- Skills For Rhode Island’s Future – Injection Mold Processor Level 2 – Honeywell
- Solidifi – Commercial Abstracting Specialist
- Special Counsel – Remote Coronavirus Relief Paralegals Needed
- T-Solutions – Financial Analyst
- The Home Depot- Customer Service/Sales
- The InStore Group – Experienced Merchandiser Needed
- Thor Solutions – Program Assistant (NUWC)
- TTEC – Customer Service Representative – Work from Home
- US Department Of The Navy – Cashier
- Verizon Wireless – Sales Manager in Training
- Village Nursing Home & Rehab – Laundry Attendant
- Unknown – Carpenter and Carpenters helper
- Private Yacht Club – Servers, bussers and banquet staff needed at Yacht Club-Summer 2020
- Unknown – Summer Housekeeper
Have a job that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.