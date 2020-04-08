hiring newport ri

Are you looking for a new job, gig, or career? Well, we may be able to help. There are more than forty businesses hiring in and around Newport right now.

All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
  2. AT&T – IT Service Delivery Rep, Junior (Government)
  3. Balfour Beatty Communities – Residential Maintenance Technician
  4. Brewer Street Boatworks is hiring a boat detailer. Skills to include wash, wax, compound fiberglass surfaces. April 15-July 15. Mon-Fri 7-3:30 $15-20 per hour. contact skip@bsbw.com or call 401-847-0321
  5. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  6. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  7. CW Rersources – Temporary positions available – Newport Landscaping, RI
  8. Cybercoders- Project Manager/Scrum Master
  9. Embrace Home Loans – Direct Loan Officer Position
  10. Fathom Resources – DIVING FIELD TECHNICIAN
  11. Flat Waves Food Shack – Kitchen Crew Member
  12. Furry Fellas Pet Services – Newport RI Pet Sitter
  13. Frontier Technology – Administrative Assistant – Active Clearance Required
  14. Grand Islander Center –Temporary Center Helper (Full Time – Temporary)
  15. Gurneys Inn Resort & Spa – Busser/Food Runner
  16. Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Environmental Services
  17. ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4128)
  18. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Key Account Coordinator
  19. Langway Toyota of Newport- Part Time Receptionist
  20. Magellan Health – Customer Care Associate
  21. McCollough Yachts – Office Manager
  22. NES Solutions –Unarmed Security Officer
  23. Provencal Bakery – Artisan Bread Baker/Manager
  24. Rite-Solutions- Program Analyst
  25. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service
  26. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  27. Salve Regina University – Learning Management Systems Specialist – Salve Regina Univer…
  28. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  29. Servpro of Newport and Bristol Counties – Office Administrator
  30. Skills For Rhode Island’s Future – Injection Mold Processor Level 2 – Honeywell
  31. Solidifi – Commercial Abstracting Specialist
  32. Special Counsel – Remote Coronavirus Relief Paralegals Needed 
  33. T-Solutions – Financial Analyst
  34. The Home Depot- Customer Service/Sales
  35. The InStore Group – Experienced Merchandiser Needed
  36. Thor Solutions – Program Assistant (NUWC)
  37. TTEC – Customer Service Representative – Work from Home
  38. US Department Of The Navy – Cashier
  39. Verizon Wireless – Sales Manager in Training
  40. Village Nursing Home & Rehab – Laundry Attendant
  41. Unknown – Carpenter and Carpenters helper
  42. Private Yacht Club – Servers, bussers and banquet staff needed at Yacht Club-Summer 2020
  43. Unknown – Summer Housekeeper

Have a job that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  

