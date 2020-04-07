In an overwhelming display of community support, Newport Restaurant Group (NRG), today announced that they have reached its goal for its new employee relief fund.

Announced on Tuesday, April 1, NRG committed to donating 100% of proceeds of all gift cards purchased to the fund until it reached $100,000, a goal reached in less than 24 hours. Due to the overwhelming demand by guests to continue to assist NRG’s 700 employee owners, the company has extended the program and will contribute 30% of all gift card sales in the month of April to the fund.

As a thank you to guests for their support, each gift card purchaser will be entered into a raffle for a number of prizes throughout the month of April, including a weekend getaway to Castle Hill Inn, and dinner for two experiences at Hemenway’s and 22 Bowen’s.

“We are just in awe of this support,” said Paul O’Reilly, CEO, Newport Restaurant Group in a press release. “These are challenging times and everyone is struggling in some way. Watching our guests rally around our employees like this is incredible, and we can’t wait to reopen our doors to them.”

- Advertisement -

Gift cards can be purchased at www.newportrestaurantgroup.com/purchase-gift-cards. Due to the current workplace restrictions mandated by the state of Rhode Island, purchasers should allow for extra processing time for gift card orders.

*Raffle winners will be drawn on April 7, April 16 and May 1 and will be posted on NRG’s social media accounts.