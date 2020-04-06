The following was written by Newport Historical Society.

The citizens of Newport are not strangers to adversity; together we have faced extreme hardships. We are also not strangers to ingenuity; together we have created an incredible place to live.

The 17th century town-founders, escaping death and persecution, banded together to begin a lively experiment that persists today. The citizens of 18th century Newport saw disease, two occupying armies, famine, and mass population exodus – and survived. The citizens of 19th century Newport faced political conflict and economic depression and picked themselves up to begin anew. 20th century Newporters have experienced growth and decline as main economic drivers abandoned the city; and still we moved forward.

Through conflict, moral growth and moral failings, economic highpoints and depressed depths, in diversity, and in spite of prejudice, inequities, differences and disputes, we are all here, together.

At noon on Friday April 17, 2020 listen for the ringing of the Colony House bells on Washington Square as a reminder that we are all in this together!

If you are a church or other institution that would like to join us in the bell ringing, please contact Heather Rockwood, hrockwood@newporthistory.org, to be added to our online list!

