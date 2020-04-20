Following up on a successful event last week, the Newport Historical Society today announced that they will continue to ring the bells at the Colony House until further notice.

“On Fridays listen for the ringing of the Colony House bells on Washington Square as a reminder that we are all in this together!,” the Newport Historical Society states in a press release. “Join us in spirit and sound by listening for the bells, and by ringing your own bells, if you have them”.

Newport Historical Society is encouraging local churches and other institutions to join them in the bell ringing. Organizations interested should contact Heather Rockwood at hrockwood@newporthistory.org.

“The citizens of Newport are not strangers to adversity; together we have faced extreme hardships. We are also not strangers to ingenuity; together we have created an incredible place to live,” Newport Historical Society writes in the release. “Given the current pandemic and economic crisis, the bells will ring for the sick and their loved ones, for the first responders and our entire health care sector, for businesses large and small. Because we are all in this together”.

Follow Newport Historical Society’s social media pages and search the hashtag #NewportTogether to see a video of the bells ringing, like and follow us to see much more Newport History.