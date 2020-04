What’s Up Newp is passing on the following Community Resource Guide to our readers on behalf of the Newport Health Equity Zone.

This guide provides information related to food, eviction, unemployment, transportation, childcare, and other basic human needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated to this document will be posted continuously at https://docs.google.com/document/d/10HZPINX2ERnj7WGhgYbbDdTXRyKD4yXQup5fbfVeyzU/edit