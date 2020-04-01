The Newport Gulls Baseball Club today announced that they have decided to postpone the 20th Anniversary Celebration Alumni Weekend to 2021.

“This decision comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic the United States and countries around the world are currently experiencing. The Newport Gulls and the entire New England Collegiate Baseball League remain optimistic that there will be a 2020 season and postponing this event will allow time for recovery from the world’s current events, a press release from the Club states.

The 20th Anniversary Celebration Weekend was originally scheduled for July 10th – 12th.

“The health and safety for the City of Newport, Gulls fans, and all former players, coaches, and host families, is at the forefront of this decision. Former Gulls hail from throughout the country and abroad. Although the Newport Gulls are hopeful that travel restrictions are to be lifted by the time of the mid-July event, the planning associated with this event must be done now,” the Club states in the press release. “The Newport Gulls do not want alumni and their families to be burdened with the thought of anything but their well-being and financial standing during these uncertain times”.

According to the Gulls, dates have not been selected for Alumni Weekend in 2021, but they will be released as soon as possible.

“The Newport Gulls look forward to the return of the many individuals that helped make the organization a premier summer collegiate baseball destination in the country. These individuals deserve recognition for their accomplishments on and off the field and the Newport Gulls are excited to celebrate as a family in 2021”, the Gulls conclude.

The Gulls say further information about the upcoming summer season will be released as received from League Officials.