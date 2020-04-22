Tired of making lunch and dinner? Luckily, many of Newport County’s restaurants are still open and ready to serve you via takeout and delivery.
Support a local business during a trying time and get some tasty food. This list is designed to let you call or order online with one tap.
Newport
Binge BBQ
Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-619-3799
Brick Alley Pub
Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-6334
Clarke Cooke House
Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-2900
Empire Tea & Coffee
Take-Out | Order Ahead via app | Menu | 401-619-1388
Fluke Newport
Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-7778
Norey’s
Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-4971
Pasta Beach
Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2222
Perro Salado
Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-4777
Salvation Cafe
Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2620
Scales & Shells
Take-Out | Menu | 401-846-3474
Scratch Kitchen & Catering
Take-Out & Delivery via Door Dash | Menu | 401-849-4782
The Chanler At Cliff Walk
Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2244
The Nitro Bar
Take-Out | Menu
The Red Parrot
Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-3800
TSK (Thames Street Kitchen)
Take-Out | Menu | 401-846-0400
West Main Pizza
Take-Out & Door Dash | Menu | 401-683-1492
Yagi Noodles
Take-Out & Door Dash | Menu | 401-324-5669
Winner Winner
Take-Out | Menu | 401-848-CHIX
Middletown
Anthony’s Seafood
Take-Out & Delivery via Door Dash & Grub Hub | Menu | 401-846-9620
Becky’s BBQ
Take-Out | Menu | 401-841-9909
Brix at Newport Vineyards
Take-Out | Menu | 401-848-5161
Coddington Brewing Company
Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-6690
Diego’s Barrio Cantina
Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-1717
Flat Waves Food Shack
Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-847-9283
IHOP Middletown
Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-847-9818
Kaffeology
Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-722-0922
Mission Middletown
Take-Out | Menu | 401-324-5811
Newport Creamery | 208 West Main Road
Menu | Phone: 401-846-2767 | Order Online
Newport Vineyards
Take-Out | Menu | 401-848-5161
Pick Pockets
Take-Out & Gurb Hub | Menu | 401-619-6911
Pickles Deli & Catering
Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-3950
Sig’s Place Deli & Catering
Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-3500
The Power Of Juice
Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-2021
Tito’s Cantina
Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-4222
Portsmouth
Marco’s Subs
Take-Out | Menu | 401-251-4213
The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille
Take-Out | Menu | 401-293-0930
