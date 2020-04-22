Tired of making lunch and dinner? Luckily, many of Newport County’s restaurants are still open and ready to serve you via takeout and delivery.

Support a local business during a trying time and get some tasty food. This list is designed to let you call or order online with one tap.

If you’re looking for something outside of Newport County, EatDrinkRI has a comprehensive list of restaurants with online ordering and takeout here.

Newport

Binge BBQ

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-619-3799

Brick Alley Pub

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-6334

Clarke Cooke House

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-2900

Empire Tea & Coffee

Take-Out | Order Ahead via app | Menu | 401-619-1388

Fluke Newport

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-7778

Norey’s

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-4971

Pasta Beach

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2222

Perro Salado

Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-4777

Salvation Cafe

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2620

Scales & Shells

Take-Out | Menu | 401-846-3474

Scratch Kitchen & Catering

Take-Out & Delivery via Door Dash | Menu | 401-849-4782

The Chanler At Cliff Walk

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-2244

The Nitro Bar

Take-Out | Menu

The Red Parrot

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-3800

TSK (Thames Street Kitchen)

Take-Out | Menu | 401-846-0400

West Main Pizza

Take-Out & Door Dash | Menu | 401-683-1492

Yagi Noodles

Take-Out & Door Dash | Menu | 401-324-5669

Winner Winner

Take-Out | Menu | 401-848-CHIX

Middletown

Anthony’s Seafood

Take-Out & Delivery via Door Dash & Grub Hub | Menu | 401-846-9620

Becky’s BBQ

Take-Out | Menu | 401-841-9909

Brix at Newport Vineyards

Take-Out | Menu | 401-848-5161

Coddington Brewing Company

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-6690

Diego’s Barrio Cantina

Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-1717

Flat Waves Food Shack

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-847-9283

IHOP Middletown

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-847-9818

Kaffeology

Take-Out & Delivery | Menu | 401-722-0922

Mission Middletown

Take-Out | Menu | 401-324-5811

Newport Creamery | 208 West Main Road

Menu | Phone: 401-846-2767 | Order Online

Newport Vineyards

Take-Out | Menu | 401-848-5161

Pick Pockets

Take-Out & Gurb Hub | Menu | 401-619-6911

Pickles Deli & Catering

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-3950

Sig’s Place Deli & Catering

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-3500

The Power Of Juice

Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-2021

Tito’s Cantina

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-4222

Portsmouth

Marco’s Subs

Take-Out | Menu | 401-251-4213

The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille

Take-Out | Menu | 401-293-0930

