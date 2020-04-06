Here is a list of restaurants offering special take-out options for Easter.

Forty 1 North

To celebrate the holiday, Executive Chef Terence Feury has created a four course meal for $45 per person to be enjoyed in the comfort of home. Contact Forty 1 North in advance at (401) 846-8018 to order by Friday, 4/10 at 6:00PM, warm it up, and enjoy!

Four Course Menu: Carrot Ginger Soup, Mixed Greens with Easter egg radishes and citrus vinaigrette, House Smoked Ham with grilled asparagus, potato gratin, Mustard glaze , roasted pineapple relish, Chocolate Ganache Cake with caramel sauce.

Wine List: Trimbach Pinot Blanc $25, Albert Bichot Chablis $35, Flowers Rosé $35, Alain Graillot Croze Hermitage $45, Keenan Merlot $45, Flowers Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir $60

Clarke Cooke House

The Easter to-go menu is now available for pre-order. See menu and pricing details in @clarkecookehouse’s Instagram post below. This menu (including wine) is available for Easter Sunday for pick up 12pm.-8pm. Call (491) 849-2900 to order.

The Chanler

Sunday, April 12th: 1-7pm

Link to menu: https://d3hu5fdk2ssejn.cloudfront.net/thechanler.com-396105723/cms/pressroom/easter_2020_menu.pdf

Pricing for Easter: 1 person at $50 | 2 people at $85 | 4 people at $160 | 6 people at $235 | children’s menu at $30 per order (10 or younger)Dinner curbside pickup is available from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

A $5 fee applies per delivery to anywhere within Newport or 1 mile from The Chanler into Middletown

Orders must be placed by Thursday, April, 9th at 6pm (available by pre-order only). This applies to pickup and delivery orders.

All orders will be charged for the full amount on Thursday, April, 9th at 6pm unless canceled prior to this time and date.

Beer & Wine is available for purchase (curbside pickup only, cannot be delivered.)

Gulf Stream Bar

Gulf Stream Bar in Portsmouth is offering Easter meals to-go, featuring family-style options, as well as additional specials on Easter Sunday. To guarantee your Family meal, place your order online or call (401) 293-0930 by 12pm on Wednesday, April 8th. See menu and pricing details in their Instagram post below.

