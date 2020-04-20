Newport City Council will hsot a virtual workshop and regular council meeting this week.

Both meetings are open the public and the public is encourage to call in and listen. Telephone access is available toll free by dialing 1-888-788-0099 or 1877-853-5247. The meeting id is 360-610-170.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Newport City Council will receive their recurring COVID-19 status update from the City Manager at 4:30 pm.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Newport City Council will host a virtual Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm.

Here’s what’s on the agenda;

RESOLUTIONS

1. Covid-19 – Business Support System – K. Leonard

Business Support System

2. State of Emergency – Extension of Time Period

State of Emergency ORDINANCES

3. Amending Chapter 14.04.020 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Moratorium” (Second Reading)

14.04.020 COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

4. Scheduling Council Workshops

5. Memo from City Manager, re: Planning for FY 2020 and beyond

Memo

ADJOURN

