The Newport City Council will received their weekly COVID-19 Crisis Update from Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson on Tuesday, April 7th at 4:30 pm.

The workshop will be held via telephone conference. The meeting is open to the public and can be accesses by calling 1-888-788-0099 or 1-877-853-5247. The meeting id is 360-610-170.

On Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm, Newport City Council will host their first virtual Regular Council Meeting via zoom. A copy of that agenda can be seen here.