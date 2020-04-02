The Newport City Council will host their first virtual Council Meeting on Wednesday, April 8th at 6:30 pm.

The following is a copy of the agenda, as provided by the City.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

APRIL 8, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on April 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

1. Estimated FY2021 Budget Revenues

Budget Revenues

2. School Bond Presentation

Bond Presentation

3. Communication from City Solicitor, re: Proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance-Float/Base/Map (Receive and refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation)

Zoning Ordinance RESOLUTIONS

4. Memorializing the General Assembly to Enact Legislation Authorizing the City of Newport to Issue not to exceed $114,500,000 General Obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance all costs relating to the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, landscaping, furnishing and equipping of : (I) an addition to the Claiborne Pell Elementary School, including but not limited to, classrooms and associated support space, site improvements and parking and (II) a new school facility for the William S. Rogers High School, provided that the authorization shall be reduced by the amount of certain grants received from State bond proceeds, from the Rhode Island Department of Education or from the Rhode Island School Building Authority

Bond Resolution

5. Covid-19 – Business Support System – K. Leonard

Business Support System

6. Moratorium Extension

Moratorium ORDINANCES

7. Amending Chapter 14.04.020 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Moratorium” (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

8. Action Item #5925/20 – RE: FY2020 -Current Year Budget Reductions

5925/20

9. Action Item #5926/20 – RE: North End Urban Plan – Consultant Services – Contract with NBBJ

5926/20

ADJOURN

Suggested Action: – April 1, 2020 Docket of the Council Meeting April 8, 2020 Page 2 The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.”

Remote Meeting Details