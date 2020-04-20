Organizers of the Newport Charter Yacht Show today announced in an email to participants and supporters that they have postponed the 2020 show.

This year’s show was scheduled for June 22 – 25 at Newport Shipyard. Organizers are considering moving it to September 17th to 20th, to run concurrently with the Newport International Boat Show and Newport Brokerage Boat Show, or just prior to. (Of note, the Newport Wine & Food Festival will also be hosted September 17th to 20th.)

The announcement, signed by Eli Dana, General Manager, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard; to readers stated;

“Thank you for being a key supporter of the Newport Charter Yacht Show. We’ve given this year’s show (slated for June 22-25) a lot of thought. We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone it. We’re considering holding it concurrently, or just prior to, the Newport International Boat Show and Newport Brokerage Boat Show (September 17-20). We’ll let you know more about that possibility soon. We will also explore virtual Charter Yacht Show opportunities and educational options in the coming weeks.

Our goals for the Newport Charter Show are to offer yacht owners, brokers and managers the ability to showcase their yachts available for charter in New England and other places in the US, Bahamas and Caribbean to charter yacht brokers from around the US. We strive to host an event where members of the charter yacht industry, in partnership with the American Yacht Charter Association (AYCA), can convene to meet on industry-specific topics and host educational seminars and opportunities for the greater good of the industry. We provide a stage for sponsors and vendors to advertise and promote their products and offerings, a chance to socialize with industry peers, and perhaps the best charter show in the US. With that said, we did not make the decision to postpone the show lightly. However, the health and safety of all attendees and staff must be our priority. “