On Thursday, April 30, the Martin Luther King Center will distribute food at two Middletown locations, according to a press release received today from the Town of Middletown.

Food will be distributed to residents from 12:00 noon to 12:45 p.m. on Ludlow Terrace near the entrance to Calvary Baptist Church, 4 Ludlow Terrace. From 1:30 – 2:15 p.m., food will be distributed at Oxbow Farms apartment complex on Rogers Lane.

The MLK Center uses a mobile food pantry to distribute both perishable and non-perishable items to anyone needing assistance with food necessities. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID, wear a cloth face covering, and practice social distancing. The food will already be pre-packaged for greater convenience.

For more information, call the Middletown Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at (401) 842-6555 or the Martin Luther King Center at (401) 846-4828.