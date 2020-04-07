Effective Monday, April 6, the Middletown Fire Department will be suspending the issuance of new burn permits until further notice.

The Town of Middletown says this suspension is necessary to promote public health, safety and welfare of town residents by limiting the amount of smoke in the air at a time when people who are sick at home with Coronavirus or who have underlying health conditions and respiratory issues would be negatively impacted by poor air quality.

In addition, the Middletown Fire Department is concentrating their efforts and resources on preparations for and response to COVID-19 related medical emergencies. The Middletown Fire Department is closed to public access and asks that residents not stop by the station with requests for burn permits.

Anyone needing further assistance is asked to contact the Middletown Emergency Operations Center at (401) 842-6555 or EOC@middletownri.com .