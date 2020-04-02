Effective April 1, Republic Services, the vendor for Middletown’s Pay As You Throw (PAYT) program, will be suspending the curbside collection of yard waste and bulk waste until further notice. The temporary suspension of these service is due to the increase in solid waste and recycling for residential customers that has occurred with more people staying home in response to the local and state government directives to ‘shelter in place’ and practice social distancing.



Republic Services is prioritizing the collection of solid waste and recyclables for the community and assigning extra trucks and drivers to assist the regular drivers with this task. In order to safeguard employee health, Republic Service drivers will remain in their trucks and not collect any additional material on the ground next to container (like extra cardboard.)



The textile recycling program Simple Recycling is also suspended until further notice. The Bulk Waste Amnesty Day scheduled for May 2 is cancelled and has not been rescheduled at this time.



For more information, contact Will Cronin, Middletown PAYT and Recycling Coordinator at wcronin@middletownri.com or (401) 842-6519.

