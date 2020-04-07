The Town of MIddletown on Tuesday shared the following announcement regarding meal service.

Beginning Thursday, April 9, 2020, the Middletown School Department will be moving its meal service from JF Kenney School on West Main Road, to the J H Gaudet Middle School. You are asked to enter the school property from the Turner Road entrance and use the circular drive to pull up to Door P at the gymnasium (this is half-way around the traffic circle.) Volunteers will be there to distribute meals. The school department will be providing breakfast and lunches at no cost to anyone 18 years of age or younger and has expanded its service to include both meals with reheating instructions and cold meals and provide meals for the weekend with its last day of service each week. These meals will be provided through a Grab-and-Go program. Meals will be available between 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, at this location. No pre-registration for meals is required. Due to a recent change in the rules, you do not need to have your children with you and are encouraged not to in order to increase safety for all. Parent/guardians without children will be asked to provide the names of their children. Those with children in the vehicle will not be asked to provide names.

If your child(ren) have food allergies, parents are asked to contact Lisa or Sheila at Chartwells Food Service at 848-2906, the day before you plan to pick-up meals to ensure the prepared meals will accommodate the food allergy.

If you do not have transportation to the meal site, are quarantined or have a family member who is ill, please email cbrown@mpsri.net the day before and meal service will be delivered to you.

Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of children, families and our staff. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and a staff member, wearing a face covering, will bring the meals out to the vehicle. We look forward to providing this expanded meal service during this difficult time.