The Town of Middletown today released the following press release regarding the temporary closure of beaches and parks in Middletown beginning Friday, April 3, 2020.

The Town of Middletown announces the temporary closure of all town beaches and parks due to the COVID-19 public health crisis effective Friday, April 3, 2020. To protect public safety, all Middletown parks and beaches, along with adjacent parking areas, will be closed beginning Friday, April 3, until further notice.

The following parking areas are closed to the public until further notice:

• 2nd Beach (Main Lot, Surfer’s End)

• 3rd Beach (Boat Ramp, Town Beach)

• Albro Woods

• Demery Park

• Dunlap-Wheeler Park

• Howland Park

• Linden Park

• Middletown Public Library

• Paradise Park

• Pebble Beach

• School Department Parking Lots (Aquidneck School, Forest Avenue School, Gaudet

School, Middletown High School, Oliphant School)

• Taggarts Ferry Landing

• Valley Park

• War Memorial Field at Berkeley Peckham School

• West Main Road Recreation Center

• Wyatt Road Soccer Fields

Restricting public access to these properties is necessary in order to protect public health and safety at this critical time. All residents are advised to adhere to strict social distancing and to avoid any gathering in groups greater than five (5). These precautions are essential to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and will be most effective with the cooperation of every member of our town in abiding by these new restrictions.

The Middletown Police Department will be actively monitoring the beaches, parks and the parking areas and enforcing these new parking restrictions, as well as addressing any crowds or large number of people in public spaces.

The Town of Middletown encourages all residents to continue to be active and get out for walks or bicycle rides, but to do so close to their own homes. People should not get in their cars and drive to other public areas and conservation lands in order to get exercise, because this will likely cause crowding and put the community at risk by violating the rules for social distancing.

Anyone needing assistance or information may call the Middletown Emergency Center (EOC) at (401) 842-6555 or contact them by email at EOC@middletownri.com .