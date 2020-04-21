Middletown-based Rite-Solutions was recently selected as one of 17 companies that will participate in a 5-year, $73.7 million contract to help the U.S. Navy develop future generations of its Undersea Weapons Family of Systems (FoS).

The contract, announced by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in Newport will develop core technologies in 12 functional areas such as payloads, propulsion, power storage and conversion, vehicle control, and command and control.

“We were awarded two functional areas where we have outstanding core capabilities: software development, and modeling and simulation,” explains Dennis McLaughlin, President/CEO at Rite-Solutions in a press release. “We are very pleased that NUWC recognizes our strengths in building high-performing teams and innovative software-based solutions, as reflected in this award.”

NUWC will release task-order requests for proposals in specific or combined functional areas that companies that received awards may bid on. Unlike contracts that source a finished product from a single company, NUWC will receive components from multiple companies.

“This contract is a very similar to the approach NUWC used with the Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUVs) Multiple Award Contract,” adds Mike Coffey, Rite-Solutions Executive VP in the press release. “NUWC is taking a best-of-breed approach to acquiring technologies that will enable them to develop, build and support these complex systems. They will integrate and test the different technologies in the prototype phases of weapons development, which will establish the blueprints for future production.”

As with the UUV FoS contract, Rite-Solutions is a prime contractor alongside other companies with demonstrated expertise in Undersea Warfare. “We are pleased to be included on this contract, with some of the biggest and most reputable companies in the aerospace and defense industry,” says Coffey.

Rite-Solutions, Inc. is an award-winning small business specializing in system engineering, software development, information technology (IT), and cyber security for government and commercial segments. Rite-Solutions has offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Washington D.C., and Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.rite-solutions.com.