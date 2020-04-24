New music is out today from RI-based Brown Bones. We recommend a listen or two of “These Old Ghosts,” a grooved out single produced by singer Andrew Bain along with Ray Gennari, owner of Rocktorium Records, a Rhode Island label.

Songwriter Bain explains… “This song about losing a loved one, and the inescapable pain and longing that come with that, is a mysterious, dark, loving and reflective ode. Contemplating where we go after death, how we stay in touch with those we have lost, and how to possibly move on. Solo soul searching in the shadows, electric forests, nature and a feeling of the spirit or spirits that may stay close, watching over us. Sad yet strong and triumphant. A search for meaning in loss, asking us to settle with changes and be at peace with yourself.”

Download and/or purchase the song here: https://rocktoriumrecords.com/brown-bones-these-old-ghosts/.

WhatsUpNewp is committed to supporting the RI music and arts community during the current crisis. Artists, please continue to send us new material, streaming schedules etc. E-mail mrabrams@aol.com.