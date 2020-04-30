Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Local Stream: Galactic Theatre Extravaganza – Keeping Warren Weird tonight at 7PM with Allysen Callery, Ava Callery, Jodie Treloar, Beth Barron, John Faraone, Jen and Brian Jablonski, Stephen Dermers and more. Details here.

Local Stream: Tammy Laforest, Kelley Lennon, Heidi Nirk and JMW School students at 7PM. Details here.

Norah Jones live stream at 4PM. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Moses Sumney “Live at Home” stream at 6PM. Details here.

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will present “Space Songs: Through the Distance,” a virtual concert featuring Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson, Grace Potter, Vagabon, Wolf Parade, and a special performance from Sting. Details here.

Leon Bridges live stream at 9PM. Details here.

Mike Gordon live stream with special guest Danny Clinch. Details here.

Outpost in the Burbs, an award winning Montclair, NJ venue has the Outpost virtual series with The Restless Age at 7PM. Details here.