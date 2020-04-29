Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.
Sheryl Crow joins H.E.R.’s “Girls With Guitars” series at 8:00PM on Instagram Live. Details here.
Toby Keith presents “Furniture Store Guitar Sessions” at 7PM. Details here.
Charlie Parr live stream at 8PM. Details here.
Barenaked Ladies live stream. Details here.
Dinosaur Jr. streams at “Pickathon Presents: A Concert A Day” today at 4PM. Details here.
Celebrate Willie Nelson‘s birthday with a concert replay from 1976 “Red Headed Stranger Live From Austin City Limits,” at 5:20. Details here.
Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg live stream at 7PM – Details here.
Mark Cutler Wednesday Night Fireside Concert at 7PM. Details here.
