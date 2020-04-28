Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Fitz from Fitz and the Tantrums will host a livestream at 2PM today. Details here.

Dolly Parton will be a guest on “What’s Up with Linda Perry” at 3PM. Details here.

Melissa Etheridge “Concert From Home” livestream at 6PM. Details here.

Newport Jazz Festival presents “Live Wax” with Christian McBride and Marcus Miller on Instagram at 7PM. Details here.

Algiers livestream on KEXP “Live From Home” at 1PM. Details here.

Death Cab for Cutie livestream “Refuge in Practice: Episode 5 with Jerry Roe” at 8PM. Details here.

Josh Ritter “The Silo Sessions” livestream with special guest Rosanne Cash at 7PM. Details here.

“Tuesday’s With Vince Herman”of Leftover Salmon at 8PM. Details here.

Shook Twins live stream at 9PM. Details here.