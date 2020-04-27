Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

The Paste Happiest Hour: Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) and Lilly Hiatt at 5PM. Details here.

Grace Potter Monday Night Twilight Hour at 8PM. Details here.

Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean are live streaming at 8PM to benefit the SubCulture Relief Fund at 8PM. Details here.

Colbie Caillat live on Amazon’s Twitch Channel at 7PM. Details here.

The National live stream an “Exciting Communal Event” at 5PM. Details here.

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba will host a career-spanning charity livestream at 8PM to benefit the Music Health Alliance. Details here.