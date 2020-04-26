Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them. The streams start early and run all day.

The Play On Fest has great live streams all day inlcluding Gary Clarke Jr., Brandi Carlile, Green Day and The Head and the Heart beginning at Noon. Details here.

WWOZ continues streaming “Jazzfest in Place,” classic performances from the legendary New Orlean Jazzfest. Highlights today include Gregory Porter, Trombone Shorty and Clarence Gatemouth Brown. Details here.

Pathway to Paris Earth Day 50: A Virtual Festival for Our Planet includes Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Cat Power and more beginning at 4PM. Details here.

Legendary musician Taj Mahal live stream at 1:45PM. Mahal plays live from Hawaii for 11E1even Group’s “Live From Out There” series. Details here.

The Lone Below is the Pickathon “Concert A Day for MusiCares” today at 4PM. Details here.

Baltimore, MD is front and center at the Charm City Bluegrass Presents: Digi-Fest with The High and Wides, Ken & Brad Kolodner and The Honey Dewdrops starting at Noon. Details here.