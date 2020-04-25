Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

“All Together Now” is a benefit event for the city of Los Angeles starring Carole King, Smokey Robinson, Rick Springfield, Paul Rodgers, Jeff Bridges, Joe Bonamassa, Lisa Loeb, and many other acts beginning at 5PM. Details here.

Adam Ezra might hold the records for continuous live streams. He’s been doing it for 43 straight nights through FaceBook. Adam came down with COVID 19 about 5 days ago and has limited his typical one hour shows as he gets tired easily. Good vibes sent Adam’s way – look for him at 7PM. Details here.

Free Dirt Records Revue live stream beginning at 2PM with J.P. Harris, Tatiana Hargreaves, David Sickmen (Hackensaw Boys), Rachel Baiman, Jake La Botz, Joe Troop (Che Apalache), Jake Blount and more. Details here.

KoKua Festival Live “From Home” begins at 6PM with Lucas Nelson, Ziggy Marley, Jack Johnson, Ben Harper and more. Details here.

“Under One Roof” Benefit for North Carolina artists at 8PM. Performers include Ben Folds, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line and Joe Troop of Che Apalache. Details here.

The Hearing Room presents 3 of New England’s finest singer/songwriters via Facebook Live tonight at 7PM featuring Terry Kitchen, Susan Levine, and Tom Smith. Details here.