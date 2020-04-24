Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Tallest Man on Earth “covers only” live stream at 3PM. Download the Wilco cover “Jesus Etc.” here below to benefit the Newport Festival’s Musician Relief Fund. Details here.

Post Malone “Nirvana Tribute” live stream at 6PM. Details here.

Dave Matthews Band live stream at 5PM as part of the Earth Day. Details here.

Folk singer Lara Hersocovich “Songs from Seclusion 2” live stream at 7PM. Hear songs from her new release Details here.

Good Vibes live with Amber Crowley at 5PM. Details here.

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn “Banjo House Kids,” songs for children and more at 7PM. Details here.

Under One Roof Benefit for North Carolina artists at 8PM. Performers include Ben Folds, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line and Joe Troop of Che Apalache. Details here.

Katrina Kope on LiveConcertsStream.com at 10PM. Details here.