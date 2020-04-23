Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls live stream at 8PM. Details here.

Sylvan Esso presents “A Documentary and Film About Sylvan Esso” featuring Meg Duffy, Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger): Drums, Electronics; Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso): Lead Vocals; Nick Sanborn (Sylvan Esso) and more. Details here.

WWOZ presents the legendary New Orleans Jazz Fest online with classic sets from prior years. All weekend long – Highly recommended! Details here.

The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative, will be hosting a live stream at 8PM. The event includes Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainright and hosts Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley. Details here.

Elvis Duran‘s “Stay At Home Ball” is tonight at 8PM. It benefits the Project Cure Foundation and stars Thomas Rhett, Kesha, Lewis Capaldi, Train and more to raise money for hospitals and front-line workers. Details here.

Club Passim presents Alice Howe live stream at 5PM Presented by. Details here.

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice are hosting an Instagram Live. Details here.

Dolly Parton will be reading for her “Goodnight With Dolly” series every Thursday at 7PM on Facebook.