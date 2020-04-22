Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Earth Day Live is a three day event with hundreds of artists and activists including Dave Matthews, Tank and the Bangas, Aimee Mann and Ted Leo, and Jack Johnson. Details here.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund is presenting ‘Jersey 4 Jersey,’ a one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the impact of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Performers from home include Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Charlie Puth and SZA. Quite a night indeed! Details here.

Lake Street Dive “Lounge Around Sounds Variety Hour” at 8PM. Details here.

Evanston Space presents “All Dressed Up & Nowhere to Show” with Laura Burhenn of the Mynabirds at 8PM. Details here.

Pickathon’s “A Concert a Day” features Margo Price from the 2016 Festival at 4PM. Details here.

Disclosure live streaming at 2:30PM. Details here.

Halestorm live stream at 8PM. Details here.