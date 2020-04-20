Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Today, we recognize the date – 4/20 events dominate our streams. Of course we remind you to always follow state and federal laws while celebrating.

Luck Presents: “Come And Toke It” livestream hosted by Willie Nelson beginning at … 4:20PM. The variety show style event includes Lucas Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Matthew McConaughey, Paterson Hood, Ziggy Marley, Tommy Chong, and Margo Price among others!

Weedmaps presents “Higher Together: Sessions From Home,” with Stephen Marley, Billy Ray Cyrus, Erykah Badu, and Wiz Khalifa at 4PM. Details here.

Rodrigo y Gabriela Live Virtual Session at 4PM. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Metallica Monday Concert Replay – Live in Munich, Germany May 31, 2015. Details here.

The Oh Hellos on Pickathon’s “A Concert A Day” at 4PM. Details here.